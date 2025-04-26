Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 365) Shannon Sharpe Updates & Leon Thomas Joins for R&B Mount Rushmore

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
2:33 – New York tap water
9:47 – Age gap discussion
12:05 – Relationship concerns
14:40 – Legal implications
19:51 – Stephen A’s situation
22:12 – Discipline and judgment
25:17 – BDSM safety tips
30:03 – Consent in sex
32:07 – Processing sexual experiences
39:56 – R&B identity discussion
46:01 – Meeting musical heroes
49:45 – Mariah Carey session
51:21 – Importance of remixing
54:01 – Standing your ground
1:00:00 – Tiny Desk performance
1:02:00 – Upcoming collaborations
1:04:00 – R&B Mount Rushmore
1:10:09 – R&B Slot Challenges
1:12:13 – R&B Definition Discussion
1:20:31 – Collaboration Excitement
1:22:46 – Voicemail Segment
1:27:15 – Relationship Advice Discussion
