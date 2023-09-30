We’re taking our TikTok and marketing very seriously. We re-propose some ideas from Tupac for the guys to recreate. Did you know 4 presidents have been assassinated? This leads to a discussion about how to make funeral culture better. If you could witness anytime in history where would you go? We get to voicemails where we give some proper dating advice. Then Mal shares a revelation we never saw coming about his dating life. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!
Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:44 – Redemption After “Pass The Phone” Video
00:06:24 – The Guys Making Their McDonald’s Meal
00:08:37 – Tupac’s BathTub Photo
00:17:50 – Will They Try To “Take Down” Trump?
00:22:51 – Funeral Antics
00:32:09 – Time-Traveling With The Gang
00:44:55 – VoiceMail #1
01:07:12 – VoiceMail #2
