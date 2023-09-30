We’re taking our TikTok and marketing very seriously. We re-propose some ideas from Tupac for the guys to recreate. Did you know 4 presidents have been assassinated? This leads to a discussion about how to make funeral culture better. If you could witness anytime in history where would you go? We get to voicemails where we give some proper dating advice. Then Mal shares a revelation we never saw coming about his dating life. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:44 – Redemption After “Pass The Phone” Video

00:06:24 – The Guys Making Their McDonald’s Meal

00:08:37 – Tupac’s BathTub Photo

00:17:50 – Will They Try To “Take Down” Trump?

00:22:51 – Funeral Antics

00:32:09 – Time-Traveling With The Gang

00:44:55 – VoiceMail #1

01:07:12 – VoiceMail #2

