Aloha from the Bahamas! The team is on vacay so we brought you a super voicemail episode. Rory, Mal, and the gang discussed phobias, dealing with toxic friend groups, anger issues, and a lot more! Here’s an extra filler liner discussing other topics Julian would put in the description. I hope everyone’s having a great time. I’m sure Rory’s burnt to crisp. Demaris already got her IG foot pics off. Pretty sure Julian hit only pars and bougies during his tee-time. Mal’s probably just at home relaxing lol .

