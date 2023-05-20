Gotta start off with letting you know that the opening track is “My Phone Can Die” ft. Ari Lennox & James Fauntleroy, the latest single out of Rory’s album that officially drops next week! This episode the crew talks about Jay-Z wanting to open a whole casino in the middle of Times Sq, and why Rick Ross doesn’t care about permits for his future car show. Then we get into Charlamagne finally paying his d*ck debt after Adidas and Kanye start business back together. Meanwhile, J Prince meets up with NBA Young Boy while also giving him a fair warning about Drake. Timbaland is making a new program that features and highlights the use of A.I bringing back the voices of your favorite artists that have passed. As always we go through your voicemails & Mal goes through Ray Allen’s starting five and unpacks the fact that he set Lebron as his sixth man. We also got a NEW SHOW on Patreon called “RAM RADIO”, so don’t forget to check that out over at https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal

