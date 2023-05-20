The JBP kicks things off with all the new music released including Summer Walker’s EP (), H.E.R.’s new single (), and Post Malone’s album announcement (). The Bionic Six also discusses RapCaviar’s top-50 Hip-Hop beats of all-time list (), Timbaland is making moves with A.I. software (), and Ja Morant issues an apology (). Also, there are rumors of a T.I. & Rick Ross Verzuz (), Montana’s Governor signs a bill to ban TikTok (), Part of the Show returns (), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Grace Sorensen (feat. Magna Carda) – “Digits” Ice | Cash Sinatra – “Activision” Parks | KAYTRAMINÉ, Aminé & Kaytranada – “Westside” Ish | Maeta (feat. Free Nationals) – “Through The Night” Melyssa | Play Nice, Insightful, Tay Iwar, Naji, Bowtye, Zilo, J.Robb, & Benny Abel – “Pick Up Your Phone” QueenzFlip | Chinx (feat. French Montana & Lil Crody) – “Candy Rain”