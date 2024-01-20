Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 692) “Shrimp & Rice”

In the latest episode, the JBP starts with love for Vince Staples whose new show is ready to hit Netflix this February (31:23). Ice shares his thoughts on the new Kevin Hart movie ‘Lift’ (36:05), the room talks new music, including Fivio Foreign & Meek Mill’s new single ‘Same 24’ (46:05), and Jim Jones puts up $100K to any rapper from his era (51:33). Also, Torrei Hart explains why she isn’t changing her last name (1:06:05), Snoop Dogg turns down $100 million from OnlyFans (1:27:42), Drake takes a shot at Mos Def (2:13:38), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Samaria – “best thing for me”

Ice | Rob49 & Lil Wayne – “Wassam Baby”

Parks | Beanie Sigel – “Feel It in the Air”

Ish | Naomi Sharon – “Nothing Sweeter”

Melyssa | Daley (feat. Jill Scott) – “Until the Pain Is Gone”