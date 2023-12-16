Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 684) “Cocaine Chihuahua”

In the latest episode, the JBP tackles a number of topics from the week starting with Nicki Minaj calling out Elliott Wilson (22:59) and her beef Billboard leads to a conversation on industry music tricks (37:19). Cardi B calls out Offset (45:22), Meg Thee Stallion responds to Pardison Fontaine (1:03:28), and the affidavit from Tory Lanez’ driver is released (1:22:54). Also, surveillance video of Jonathan Majors running from his girlfriend has been revealed to the public (1:28:25), Michael B. Jordan’s car crash (1:36:06), Draymond Green’s suspension (1:46:54), Part of the Show (2:19:50), and much more!

