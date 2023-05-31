The Bionic Six returns following the Memorial Day weekend as they begin by discussing the news of alleged real estate scamming surrounding DJ Envy and his business partner (). Meek Mill goes on a Twitter rant and calls DJ Drama (), former football player Travis Rudolph’s murder trial is underway (), and **SPOILER ALERT** unpacking Succession’s series finale (). Also, the gang reacts to Miami beating Boston in game 7 (), Melyssa shares a story from her weekend at the Rockefeller Center (), Part of the Show returns (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Devon Gilfillian – “Right Kind Of Crazy”

Ice | Pusha T (feat. Kanye West) – “Dreamin Of The Past”

Parks | Crown & The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League – “Stick Around”

Ish | Kevin Ross – “Don’t Pretend”

Melyssa | Arlo Parks – “Devotion”