Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar are back to their shenanigans with their new collab, “The Hillbillies”. Directed by Neal Farmer. In the VHS quality visual, , Keem & Kendrick go back and forth with their slick bars and turning up at the Beverly Center and Dodger Stadium. “The Hillbillies” is Baby Keem’s first single since his 2021 album, melodic blue.

Watch “The Hillbillies” video below