Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 679) “Podsgiving”

In the latest episode, the JBP begins with the recent video of T.I. and his son getting into an altercation on Instagram live (27:20) before covering a couple topics from the Young Thug/YSL trial (49:18). Joe then responds to Dee-1’s recent comments (1:11:20), Saucy Santana gets dragged after body shaming women (1:21:33), and the pod shows their appreciation for the Soul Train Awards from over the weekend (1:38:48). Also, Shannon Sharpe gets ripped for his comments about Meg Thee Stallion on his podcast (1:44:35), social media’s attack on Malika Andrews (2:03:15), Part of the Show (2:19:54), Puff steps down from his position as Chairman with Revolt (2:27:30), and more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Raphael Saadiq (feat. Q-Tip) – “Get Involved”

Ice | Snoop Dogg – “Gz and Hustlas”

Parks | Little Brother – “Speed”

Ish | JAEL (feat. Alex Isley) – “I Just Want You”

Melyssa | Tkay Maidza (feat. Lolo Zouaï & Amber Mark) – “Out of Luck”

QueenzFlip | Ling Hussle – “That Side”