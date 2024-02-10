Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 698) “The Truth Is Fast”

In the latest episode, the JBP begins with sharing their thoughts on new music including Usher’s ‘COMING HOME’ album (17:42), Latto’s ‘Sunday Service’ (48:58), and Fivio Foreign’s new project ‘Pain & Love 2’ (53:49). The Bionic Six then reacts to Mo’Nique’s appearance on Club Shay Shay (1:14:12), Logic sits down for an interview with his Dad (1:44:06), and Ice shares some more information about the Apple Vision Pro headset (1:57:15). Also, Ebro calls into the show to discuss some of the backlash Joe has received from streamers (2:21:04), Part of the Show (2:46:21), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ye Ali & Kenyon Dixon – “My Way”

Ice | AllstarrDaGreat (feat. Shotgun Suge) – “NAH FR”

Parks | Big Pun (feat. Noreaga) – “You Came Up”

Ish | Eli Derby – “HER TYPE”

Melyssa | Nao – “Bad Blood”