Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 690) “Brain Candy” (feat. Elliott Wilson & Benny the Butcher)

In the latest episode, the JBP is joined by Elliott Wilson as they begin with a discussion on Hip-Hop journalism (12:25) before Melyssa proposes a topic for the room (19:41). In new music, 21 Savage drops his new project ‘american dream’ (26:40), Joe asks Elliott his thoughts on Kid Cudi who also released a new album (45:25), and ‘The Book of Clarence’ soundtrack includes a D’Angelo/JAY Z collab which leads to the pod’s thoughts about a future Hov album (50:45). Stephen A. Smith finally unleashes on Jason Whitlock (1:01:13), Joe hosts a trivia game (1:20:41), and Benny the Butcher joins the crew to discuss his new music and the state of Rap (1:48:45). Also, the man who jumped the judge had his charges read (2:52:08), NFL Wild Card Weekend is here (3:20:40), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | 4batz – “Act ii: Date @ 8”

Ice | Jeymes Samuel (feat. Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, & Shabba Ranks) – “Hallelujah Heaven”

Parks | Benny the Butcher – “BRON”

Ish | Victor Ray – “Comfortable”

Melyssa | Maths Time Joy – “Cerulean”