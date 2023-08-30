Before hitting vacation, the JBP recaps their weekend which included a trip to Atlanta for Joe & Ish (13:17). The room then sends their condolences to longtime ‘The Price Is Right’ host Bob Barker who passed away at age 99 (23:45), singer Miguel put hooks in his back during one of his performances (30:41), and the Bishop Sycamore Documentary ‘BS High’ is out on MAX (36:57). Also, Joe & the gang discuss Deandre Ayton & Katt Leya as well as Bill Murray & Kelis, Drake gives a response as to why his album hasn’t dropped yet (1:34:37), the new ‘Undisputed’ lineup and Lil Wayne’s intro on FS1 (1:48:33), Streamer IShowSpeed bows to the Twitch CEO (2:11:40), Part of the Show (2:21:03), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Victoria Monét – “Stop (Askin’ Me 4Shyt)”

Ice | L I T O (feat. Ransom) – “Rookie & the Vet”

Parks | Russ (feat. Rexx Life Raj) – “Adventure”

Ish | Q – “TODAY”

Melyssa | NxWorries, Anderson .Paak, & Knxwledge – “Daydreaming”

QueenzFlip – LORD VISIONARY ROMAN – “One of Them”