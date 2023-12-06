Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 681) “Vanity King”

In the latest episode, the JBP starts by covering the response from Cam’ron & Mase after Melyssa’s comments from the previous episode (19:29) as well as NBA Youngboy’s response to Joe critiquing his music (26:12). Joe then gets in story mode and recaps his Friday night out (30:30), Ashanti & Nelly are reportedly having a baby together (52:57), and Lil Baby disses Gunna (56:06). Also, Natalie Nunn denied service at restaurant over Zeus affiliation (1:07:52), Michael Jackson’s new documentary ‘Thriller 40’ (1:16:17), Rick Ross responds to comments about 50 Cent being a diabolical genius (1:50:24), Ish recaps the Youth Summit (1:54:43), Part of the Show (2:53:42), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Brandy – “Christmas Party for Two”

Ice | Big Ooh – “Red Skully Marvin”

Parks | Ransom – “Evil Ways (Freestyle)”

Ish | John Lindhal – “Lonely Christmas”

Melyssa | ïnnü – “Say My Name Again”