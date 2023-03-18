The Bionic Six is back in full swing as the gang begins this episode with new music including T-Pain’s cover album (12:15). The JBP then addresses the recent Adam22 allegations and multiple No Jumper firings (52:43), Ja Morant sits down with Jalen Rose for an interview (1:11:34), and Ciara’s dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party creates debate (1:18:02). Also, Blac Chyna gets her fillers removed (1:36:34), Part of the Show (1:54:00), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | ELHAE – “Secrets” Ice | Rucci & Bankroll Got It – “Can’t Trust It” Parks | GREA8GAWD (feat. Hell Rell) – “Entitled) Ish | Saint Harison – “TMF” Melyssa | Monsune – “Cloud” Flip | Ariaa – “Brown Skin”