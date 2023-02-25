The gang talks about the upcoming Oscars as Rihanna is set to perform (20:20) while The Academy also prepares to get a crisis management team in place (22:30). A debate about white vs. black drug tv shows ensues as season 5 of Snowfall is underway (31:23), 6LACK has an album due in March (42:38), and Snoh Aalegra’s recent tweet brings a discussion about the challenges artists still face in music (51:12). Also, Saucy Santana has some comments about hookah (1:33:55), ADIDAS is reportedly re-approaching business with Kanye (1:55:15), Part of the Show (2:02:26), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Jozzy – “Alone” Ice | Payroll Giovani (feat. Jeezy) – “Ex Dealer Flow 2” Parks | Times Change (feat. Mooch) – “Destined” Ish | Kevin Ross – “Show & Prove” Melyssa | Ukweli & Xenia Manasseh – “Waiting” QueenzFlip | Lord Ju – “My Bop”