The JBP kicks off this episode discussing the news around ‘Home Depot Girl’ going viral (25:55) and Moriah Mills continues to tweet about Zion Williamson (41:28). The gang then moves onto congratulating the Denver Nuggets winning the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in five games (1:26:13), Paul Pierce’s livestream antics (1:41:43), and Anita Baker cuts Babyface from her tour (1:50:57). Also, fans are requesting a refund on Gunplay’s GoFundMe (2:12:05), Billboard has yet to have a hip-hop album at number one in 2023 (2:37:42), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Amaria (feat. Amber Navran) – “Lying To You”

Ice | Finesse2Tymes (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Nobody”

Parks | Statik Selektah (feat. Stove God Cooks, Symba, & Nina Sky) – “Can’t Stop”

Ish | Isaia Huron – “Smoke”

Melyssa | Monaleo – “Beating Down Yo Block”

Flip | Meech & Terry – “O Wave & Yellow Zoo (Stuy Babyz)”