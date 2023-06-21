The Bionic Six is back in full force as the gang starts by recapping their Father’s Day (11:15) before turning to Rico Love (24:10) and Russell Simmons (28:35) being outed by their ex’s over the holiday weekend. Ice addresses the JBP’s takes on the YK Osiris news from the last pod (1:03:17), a submarine slated to view the Titanic wreckage has gone missing (1:06:46), and Michael Jordan has sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets (1:16:30). Also, an ex-Starbucks manager was awarded $25.6 million in a lawsuit over her firing (1:25:43), Ice talks about his vacation (1:53:20), Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin returns (1:58:50), Part of the Show (2:42:22), + MORE!

