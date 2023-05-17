The JBP starts this episode by recapping their Mother’s Day (14:30) before turning their attention to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who was caught flashing a gun on Instagram for the second time in a couple of months (21:20). The gang then discusses the Knicks & Sixers being eliminated from the NBA playoffs (41:30), Jonathan Majors is reportedly dating Meagan Good (55:18), and the latest news in music (1:15:20). Also, Lil Wayne ends his LA show prematurely after low crowd energy (1:21:55), the latest on Jamie Foxx’s health and the irresponsible media coverage (1:48:10), Part of the Show (2:00:18), + MORE!

