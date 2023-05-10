The JBP kicks off this episode with the reports of an altercation between Chris Brown & Usher over the weekend before the ‘Lovers & Friends’ Festival in Vegas (18:40). The long-awaited Verzuz between Puff & Jermaine Dupri is slated for Madison Square Garden in September (52:24), NBA YoungBoy goes on a Twitter rant dissing Akademiks & Lil Durk ahead of their album releases this Friday (1:04:30), & the gang reacts to the latest news on Freddie Gibbs (1:15:33). Also, Jonathan Majors gets hit with another charge (1:32:55) while Tory Lanez requests a new trial (1:38:50), MGK disses Jack Harlow in recent freestyle (1:50:50), NBA Playoffs (2:00:08), + MORE!

