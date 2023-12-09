Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 682) “Silent D”

In the latest episode, the JBP discusses Keith Lee doing food reviews in New York (47:47) before turning to the pod’s reactions to the NBA’s In-Season Tournament (1:02:06). In new music, James Fauntleroy drops a Christmas project (1:11:35) and Nicki Minaj drops ‘Pink Friday 2’ (1:18:39). QueenzFlip responds to the latest internet drama aimed at them (1:29:30), Russell Simmons breaks his silence (2:01:58), quick hits (2:34:26), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Usher & H.E.R.“Risk It All”

Ice | Ryan Blades“Water Bed”

Parks | AZ & Mumu Fresh“Amazing”

Ish | Tone Stith“Smoking In The Park (Paradise)”

Melyssa | Lolo Zouaï“Lava Lamp”

