The JBP is back after a wild week of news which starts with some drama surrounding Pelicans forward Zion Williamson after a pregnancy announcement. Dating rumors swirl between Kelis & Bill Murray (1:03:01), Travis Rudolph’s case reaches a verdict as the former NFL player is found not guilty (1:16:40), & B. Simone is facing backlash for promoting her close friends during a time of grief (1:27:15). Also, Azealia Banks attacks DC Young Fly with disgusting comments (1:36:50), the gang talks new music (1:47:08), Amber Rose & Joseline Hernandez fight (2:37:55), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Honey Bxby – “Touchin’”

Ice | Don Trip – “No Warning Shot”

Parks | Shawn Smith – “Black Don’t Crack”

Ish | Marie Dalhstrom (feat. Kofi Stone) – “Make It Up To You”

Melyssa | KAYTRANADA (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson) – “What You Need”

Flip | Nu Look – “Pa Anmede’m”