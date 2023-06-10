Strap in (pause) for an in-cohesive episode. It’s clear that the most polluted air in the world got to our heads…bare with us. Anyway, Apple Vision, are we done for? Do we want to connect with people or pretend to? Zion might as well have been breathing NYC air based on his baby momma drama. Let’s talk music…in the middle of this recording Drake released a new feature. Is it too early for the song of the summer? And find out why Rory hopes nobody in R&B releases new music. And yes, we (Mal) address Azealia Banks recent comments. It’s time for voicemails. Listen to us give more amazing relationship advice along with family help. In sports news we cover Travis Rudolph, the NBA Finals, the hoax pulled by the PGA. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

