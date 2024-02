Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 239) Doubling Down With Chris Brown & Quavo

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:26 – We Explain Our Viral Chris Brown & Quavo Debate

00:05:45 – Who’s The Better Fashion Icon?

00:13:20 – Demaris & Rory’s Mentions Were In Shambles

00:14:42 – Being Hotter V.S. Being Greater

00:19:05 – Demaris And Mal Go At It

00:29:55 – King of Pop Comparison

00:34:52 – Nicki Minaj Twitter Spaces / Original Version of “Big Foot”

00:42:52 – Meg’s Upcoming Press Run Concern

00:53:07 – Mos Def Clarifies Drake Comments

00:55:12 – Why Artist’s Avoid Difficult Subjects

00:58:58 – UMG Removes Music From TikTok

01:28:10 – Voicemail

01:33:02 – Love Languages

01:36:05 – The Ultimate Love Language / Arbor Day

01:40:56 – Responding To Depression

01:43:35 – Mal Moved! / Housewarming Gifts (Shoutout Rabbit Movers)

01:48:13 – Voicemail 2

01:52:27 – Rory’s Awful Aquarium Visit

01:55:00 – Bronx Zoo & Rory’s Trauma

01:57:15 – Losing Virginity To Lloyd Banks Mixtape

