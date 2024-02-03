Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 696) “Khaki Confusion”

In the latest episode, the JBP begins with the news of Universal Music Group pulling music from TikTok () before moving to the 66th Annual Grammy Awards due up this weekend (). Trey Songz and Jacquees reportedly got into a fight in Dubai (), Joe talks his and Ish’s viral moment from the last episode (), and with Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show nearing closer, the singer drops a new single for his highly anticipated album ‘COMING HOME’ (). Also, the room reacts to the new Wendy Williams documentary (), Part of the Show (), Joe Rogan inks new deal with Spotify (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Johnny Rain – “Dance…”

Ice | Payroll Giovani – “Letter 2 The Lost”

Parks | J Dilla – “Y’all Ain’t Ready”

Ish | Courtney Bell & Royce da 5’9” – “Westside”

Melyssa | Xavier Omär – “Afraid”