Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 695) “The Buddies”

In the latest episode, the JBP begins with reactions to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Big Foot’ record (15:52) before debating whether Meg Thee Stallion decides to respond to her (36:43). The room then reacts to the weekend’s playoff games which leaves a Chiefs vs. Niners Super Bowl (1:04:30), Mos Def clears up his comments about Drake (1:21:55), and The Breakfast Club names Jess Hilarious as an official co-host (1:28:43). Also, Shannon Sharpe says Taylor Swift moves the needle more than Beyoncé (1:37:18), Kanye has another run in with TMZ (2:07:45), Gayle King reveals she gave a boyfriend money for child support (2:29:00), Part of the Show (2:44:10), + much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Justin Timberlake – “Selfish”

Ice | BG – “Say My Grace”

Parks | Chance the Rapper – “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)”

Ish | Dijon – “The Dress”

Melyssa | Maxine Ashley – “By Your Side”