The JBP kicks off this episode with a recap of the 2023 Met Gala () before discussing Cher’s split with Alexander Edwards (). Lil Durk claims he’s been blackballed (), Ed Sheeran is currently on trial in a copyright-infringement case over Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ (), & the ‘Godfather of A.I.’ sends a warning on his way out after leaving Google (). Also, NBA Playoff talk continues () and Memphis declines to bring back Dillon Brooks (), Brian McKnight has been criticized over recent Instagram posts (), the gang reacts to Eboni K. Williams saying she’d never date a bus driver (

), + MORE!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Tamar Braxton – “Changed”

Ice | Don Trip – “The Messenger”

Parks | Flee Lord & Crisis – “Let Me Get Mines”

Ish | Amaria (feat. Amber Navran) – “Lying To You”

Melyssa | Radiant Children – “Life’s a Bitch”

QueenzFlip | Teejay – “Baller”