Home New Music New Music: IDK ft. NLE Choppa – Salty New Music New Music: IDK ft. NLE Choppa – Salty By Cyclone - May 2, 2023 IDK and NLE Choppa's got the people feeling "Salty" on their new collab. The two turn up the savage with the ladies on the bouncy bop. Off of IDK's upcoming album, F65, which drops May. 5th. You can stream "Salty" below. Spread the love