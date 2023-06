NLE Choppa celebrates his wins in his victorious video, “Champions”. In the video, Choppa reps for his city and and rides out through his losses while hitting the gym with Mike Tyson, bumping into LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, hitting the court with Jewell Lloyd, and flexing with Floyd Mayweather. Off of NLE Choppa’s latest album, Cottonwood 2.

Watch the “Champions” video below.