DDG drops off his “I’m Geekin (Remix)” featuring NLE Choppa and BIA. Produced by Earl The Producer, DDG kicks his slick bars the setting up new verses from NLE and BIA. The original single was released back in April and both versions will appear on DDG’s upcoming album, Maybe It’s Me….

You can stream “I’m Geekin (Remix)” below.

***Updated with the official video.***