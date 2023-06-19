We are thrilled to have none other than the boxing sensation Errol Spence Jr. as our special guest. With his highly anticipated fight against Terence Crawford just one month away, Errol Spence Jr. joins us to share his thoughts, insights, and strategies for the upcoming clash of champions. Errol Spence Jr., also known as “The Truth,” has emerged as one of the most dominant and charismatic figures in the world of boxing. With an impressive professional record of 27 wins, including 21 knockouts, Errol Spence Jr. has proven himself to be a formidable force within the ring. His remarkable victories against the likes of Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, and Danny Garcia have solidified his status as one of the sport’s elite fighters. With the stage set for an epic showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, this episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast promises to provide an intimate look into the mindset of a champion on the cusp of an extraordinary battle.

