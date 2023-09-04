Prepare for an enchanting episode as we welcome the Grammy-winning R&B sensation, Miguel, to the spotlight. With a voice that can melt hearts and lyrics that touch the depths of emotion, Miguel has carved out a special place in the R&B landscape. From his early beginnings in the industry to his rise as a global music icon, this episode reveals the stories and experiences that have shaped his unique sound and artistic vision. Miguel speaks on his latest project, his thoughts on the evolution of R&B, and his perspectives on the power of music as a medium for storytelling and connection. This episode is a celebration of creativity and a tribute to an artist who continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

