Roc Marciano and The Alchemist drops off the visual for their new collab, “Turkey Wings”. Directed by Kidd Camara, Roc takes over an underground nightclub and finds himself in a deadly shootout before escaping with the aid of a woman. “Turkey Wings” is one of the two bonus tracks, along with “DNA”, from The Alc Edition of their album The Elephant Man’s Bones.

Watch the “Turkey Wings” video below.