The Alchemist gives fans his latest visual “Paint Different” featuring Curren$y. Directed by Dexstr8dope, Al and Spitta get busy in the studio and lounge in a lavish lobby, while Curren$y is posted outside in an alley with a vintage Mercedes-Benz. “Paint Different” is off of The Alchemist’s new EP, Flying High 2.

Watch the “Paint Different” video below.