The Alchemist and Curren$y revisit their collab “No Yeast” with Boldy James and create a new remix now featuring Westside Gunn. As part of The Alchemist’s ALC Craft Singles series, the producer re-ups with a verse from the FLYGOD. The original appeared on Curren$y and The Alchemist’s Continuance album.

You can stream “No Yeast (Remix)” below.