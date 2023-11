Kamaiyah has a good time with the “Groupies” in her new single/video. She just released her joint project with Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud and the Bsy Area spitta has announced that she will releasing her new solo album, Another Summer Night on November 24th. , In the “Groupies” clip, Kamaiyah turns up with a gang of twerkers and party goers as she kicks her ode to livest fans.

Watch the “Groupies” video below and also check out her track “XXL Letterman”.