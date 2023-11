It’s Drake and J.Cole go head to head in the official video to their collab, “First Person Shooter”. Directed by Gibson Hazard, the cinematic clip starts of with a skit from actor Brian Baumgartner before Drizzy and Jermaine go at it in a ping pong match and a game of chess. Off of Drake’s chart-topping album, For All The Dogs. Drake has also announced his next project, Scary Hours 3 which he plans to drop on November 17th.

Watch the “First Person Shooter” video below.