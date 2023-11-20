Drake’s ‘For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition’ Battling For #1

Drake surprised everyone with the third installment of his Scary Hours series dropping this past Friday. The EP was packaged as a deluxe of his new album For All The Dogs. The project is now in a battle for the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 as it is set to move 110-130k units first week according to HDD. Also jockying for the number #1 spot is Dolly Parton’s Rockstar & Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Both set to move around 100k units first week. Drake has a slight advantage so far, but we’ll see when the final totals are tallyied so stay tuned.

