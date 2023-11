Canadian producer Nicholas Craven and Detroit’s Boldy James link up for a brand new record titled “Brand New Chanel Kicks”.

This is the first single off their upcoming joint project, Penalty Of Leadership. Nicholas had this to say about the project:

IT WAS RECORDED 1/30/2023, 5 DAYS AFTER LEAVING THE HOSPITAL FOR A SERIOUS TWO-CAR ACCIDENT ON 1/9

BOLDY RECORDED THE SONG IN A NECK BRACE AND WHEELCHAIR

You can stream “Brand New Chanel Kicks” below.