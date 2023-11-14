Drake and J.Cole are taking their friendship on the road as they announce their joint tour, “It’s All A Blur: Big As The What?”. After wrapping up his first It’s All A Blurr tour with 21 Savage back in October, Drake joins forces with J.Cole for the sequel. The OVO and Dreamville goats will be hitting select cities across the U.S.. The tour will kick off with back to back shows in Denver, Colorado on January 18th and 19th, 2024 and run through Birmingham, AL on March 27th, 2024. Presale with a Cash App Card begins November 15th followed by general ticket sales starting on November 17th at 11 a.m. local time at DrakeRelated.com.

Check out the rest of the cities and dates below.

01/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

01/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

01/22/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

01/25/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

01/29/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +

01/30/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/02/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/07/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/08/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/16/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

02/21/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/27/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/02/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/05/2024 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

03/10/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

03/14/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

03/18/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~

03/23/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

03/27/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole