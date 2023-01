Drake is balls out of control with his new video, “Jumbotron Shit Poppin”. Directed by Tristan C-M, the visual features highlights of Drizzy’s recent three day celebration where he stunts beside a Lambo, flexes a gold-plated PSP, million dollar jewelry previously worn by Pharrell, and partying with friends. Off of Drake and 21 Savage’s chart-topping album, Her Loss.

Watch the “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” video below.