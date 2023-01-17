Home Music Video Music Video: The Weeknd – Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) Music Video Music Video: The Weeknd – Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) By Cyclone - January 17, 2023 The Weeknd gives fans the visuals for his track “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”. Off of the Avatar 2 soundtrack. Abel vibes on the other world with natives running free. Watch the “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: The Weeknd – Is There Someone Else?