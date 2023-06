The Weeknd links up with Suzanna Son for a new collab titled, “Family”. Off of the The Idol soundtrack. Originally, Abel had planned to release a complete soundtrack for the HBO series but he has now changed his approach and decided to release individual songs with each episode. After the airing of episode 2 on June 11th, he has now made available a three-pack on streaming platforms, featuring the new track “Family”.

You can stream “Family” below