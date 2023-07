For the fifth episode of The Idol, The Weeknd drops off two new tracks titled “Like A God” and “False Idols” featuring Lil Baby and Suzanna Son. “Like A God” is based on a lost man and woman, inspired by the drama show’s main character Jocelyn. “False Idols” finds The Weeknd and Lil Baby speaking on the bad side of fame and fortune.

You can stream both records below.