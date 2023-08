DJ Khaled will be releasing his 14th studio album, Til Next Time later this year. Here is the first single “Supposed To Be Loved” featuring Future, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert. Produced by Khaled and TM88. Future leads the uptempo bop with the melodic hook while Lil Baby and Lil Uzi add their swag to the uplifting record.

You can stream “Supposed To Be Loved” below.