DJ Khaled has partnered with Nickelodeon to deliver the official video for his latest single “Supposed To Be Loved” featuring Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. Directed by Daps, the kid-filled clip features child actors portraying the hip hop stars in their signature looks while partying at a plush mansion with their crew. Off DJ Khaled’s upcoming 14th album, Til Next Time.

Watch the “Supposed To Be Loved” video below.