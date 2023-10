Miguel just announced his upcoming album, Viscera with the visuals for his single, “Give It To Me”. Produced by Scoop DeVille In the trippy clip, Miguel sings with his shirt off performing with his guitar before mixing it up with a thinly dressed female companion. “Give It To Me” is the follow-up to his August release “Number 9” featuring Lil Yachty.

Watch the “Give It To Me” video below.