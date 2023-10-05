Drake is set to drop his highly anticipated new album For All The Dogs on October 6th. As the follow up to his SZA-assisted first single “Slime You Out”, the 6 God surprises fans with his second single “8AM In Charlotte”. This is the latest installment in the long-running series, which dates back to “9AM In Dallas” in 2010. He premieres the track via Instagram with the official video starring his son Adonis. Produced by Conductor Williams. Drake congregates with his crew and jams with Adonis while kicking his gritty bars.

Watch the “8AM In Charlotte” video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)