Even though he said he was gonna take some time off after release For All The Dogs, Drake returns with the Scary Hours edition of his latest album. Featuring six new tracks, and a lone guest appearances by J. Cole on “Evil Ways”. Also featuring production by The Alchemist, Conductor Williams, Boi-1da, Vinylz, and ovrkast.

You can stream For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition in its entirety below.