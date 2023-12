Drake delivers his brand new video, “You Broke My Heart” which co-stars country music star, Morgan Wallen. Directed by Theo Skudra, the visual centers around Drake and Morgan dining at a restaurant. As they drive off, their car is detonated from a bomb by two females (Grace Matthews and Taylor Morris). “You Broke My Heart” is off of the Scary Hours 3 edition of Drake’s recent album, For All The Dogs.

Watch the “You Broke My Heart” video below.